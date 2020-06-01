RedmiBook 13 Tipped to Launch in India on June 11, May Be Released Under Xiaomi’s Mi Brand

RedmiBook 13 Ryzen Edition, RedmiBook 14 Ryzen Edition, and RedmiBook 16 Ryzen Edition lately made their debut in China. Now, it appears RedmiBook 13 might quickly make its India debut. India will, nevertheless, reportedly get the Intel-powered model of the laptop computer that has been on sale in China for a while and never the Ryzen Edition that arrived simply days in the past. Xiaomi has been teasing the laptop computer launch for the previous few days, nevertheless, it’s but to reveal what it plans to launch in the nation.

As per a report by 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, Xiaomi might convey its first laptop computer to India on June 11. Expected to be a rebranded RedmiBook 13, the Xiaomi laptop computer is claimed to be powered by up to an Intel Core i7 processor and have a bezel-less display screen with assist for 1C charging. The report additionally states that this Xiaomi laptop computer could possibly be the rebranded model of the December 2019 RedmiBook 13 and never the newer AMD Ryzen-powered RedmiBook 13 introduced final week.

As of now, it’s unclear whether or not the corporate will launch a number of fashions or only one rebranded model of the RedmiBook 13.

RedmiBook 13 specs

To recall, the RedmiBook 13 that launched in December in China incorporates a 13.3-inch full-HD anti-glare show with 89 % screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by 10th era Intel Core processors and the Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU, with 8GB of DDR4 RAM. It has a claimed battery lifetime of 11 hours and might cost to 50 % in simply 35 minutes. It comes with a chiclet-style keyboard and DTS encompass sound assist. The RedmiBook 13 was launched at a beginning worth of CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 44,300).

The firm has beforehand teased the India launch of a laptop computer by way of a number of Twitter posts. Though the posts didn’t reveal the precise product, the posts with ‘WhatsNextForMi’ hashtag and video clips of a laptop computer recommend that the corporate is planning on bringing a laptop computer to the nation. Further, for the reason that teasers got here from the official Mi India account in addition to Marketing Lead for Mi model Sumit Sonal, the Xiaomi laptop computer is anticipated to be introduced to the nation underneath the Mi model.

