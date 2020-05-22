Redmi X TV, Redmibook 16.1 laptop teased by Xiaomi

Xiaomi is having an enormous occasion on Tuesday, May 26, when it should reveal loads of units. We anticipated to see three smartphones from the Redmi 10X lineup, however now the corporate posted on its numerous Weibo profiles extra teasers, confirming a brand new Redmi X TV with MEMC movement and a laptop with 16.1 display screen can even seem throughout subsequent weeks launch.











Redmi X TV teasers

The TV goes to hitch the Redmi Smart TV Max – a monstrous 98 4K TV set, in addition to to the 70 Redmi TV, launched again in 2019. The MECM movement, talked about by Redmi, is Motion Estimation Motion Compensation, and it compensates the blur by including artifically generated frames to make a video smoother with no blur to imitate a 120 fps display screen.











RedmiE-book 16.1″ teasers

The laptop goes to have an ultra-thin bezel of the show – simply 3.26 mm. This will get the screen-to-body ratio to 90%, whereas the sRGB shade gamut is claimed to be 100%. Other specs embody a Ryzen 4000 processor, though some sources suspect mightier choices with Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 options.

There are 4 extra days till the occasion takes place on-line, and we anticipate Xiaomi to maintain teasing its merchandise, whereas there may be solely the pricing and availability left to announce on Tuesday.

