Redmi TV X50, Redmi TV X55, Redmi TV X65 Launching on May 26 Alongside Redmi 10X Series

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi’s basic supervisor Lu Weibing has actually shared an intro for the business’s forthcoming Televisions, the Redmi TV X50, Redmi TV X55, and also Redmi TV X65, disclosing the launch day to be May26 There is no details offered for the Televisions, besides their dimensions. The blog post by Weibing does discuss that they will certainly be wise Televisions, which is anticipated. This news comes quickly after Xiaomi revealed the launch day for the Redmi 10 X series of smart devices that is likewise May26 Interestingly, Realme is going into the wise TV market simply a day prior to with its very own Realme TV.

Talking concerning the teaser for the Redmi TV versions shared on the Weibo, there will certainly be a 50- inch version called the Redmi TV X50, a 55- inch version called the Redmi TV X55, and also a 65- inch version called the Redmi TV X65 The intro poster reveals the edges of the 3 Televisions disclosing very slim bezels. The 3 Redmi TV versions will certainly more than likely comply with the exact same layout language and also may feature essentially the exact same requirements, with resolution being the major distinction. The blog post by Lu Weibing mentions the Redmi X series of wise Televisions has “excellent performance in picture quality, appearance material, sound system, smart experience, etc.”

On the various other hand, the Redmi 10 X has actually remained in the information for some time currently owing to numerous leakages and also intros. The phone has actually been validated ahead with the recently introduced MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC. This indicates the Redmi 10 X will certainly have 5G assistance. Further, it is anticipated ahead in 6GB + 64 GB, 6GB + 128 GB, 8GB + 128 GB, and also 8GB + 256 GB storage space arrangements with Dark Blue, Gold, Silver, and also Violet colour alternatives. It is likewise anticipated that the Redmi 10 X will certainly have a 4G variation too with 4GB + 128 GB and also 6GB + 128 GB arrangements and also Green, Sky Blue, and also White colour alternatives.

The May 26 occasion will certainly begin at 2pm CST Asia (11: 30 am IST) and also the business is anticipated to share information on where it will certainly be held, in the coming days.