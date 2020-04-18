Redmi Note 9S in for review

This is the Redmi Note 9S and it simply arrived at HQ. the worldwide counterpart to the Redmi Note 9 Pro is on the shortlists of many and we’ll not attempt to have their questions answered.

We’ve already begun work on a detailed review, however whereas we’re testing the cellphone, we’d as effectively do an unboxing and share some early impressions.

The Redmi Note 9S comes in a well-packed field with a 22.5W charger, complimentary silicone case and a USB-C cable.









Unboxing the Redmi Note 9S

The Redmi Note 9S is an reasonably priced midranger at round $200/200/£200/INR15,000 and, not less than on paper, represents nice worth at that value level.

It’s a pointy 1080p LCD with an embedded cutout for the 16MP selfie digicam. It affords good colours and good distinction however is barely common relating to brightness. You could discover it considerably missing in brighter environments, however in any other case the display does very effectively.

Using an LCD means the fingerprint scanner must be the good-old capacitive kind – Redmi have chosen to position it on the facet of the cellphone. The sensor is quick and correct and we discovered it snug to make use of.

Our Redmi Note 9S’ comes in the stunning Aurora Blue shade – its shades of blue and teal change relying on the sunshine however the panel is all the time shining.

You get a properly versatile digicam setup for the worth. There’s a foremost 48MP digicam, an 8MP ultrawide and a 5MP devoted macro. There’s additionally a 2MP depth sensor.

The Redmi Note 9S is powered by a Snapdragon 720G chipset and runs Android 10 beneath MIUI 11 for a snappy and responsive UI.



MIUI 11 permits deep customizations however requires a while to get used to (altering the system navigation to gestures required a deep dive into the settings menu). There’s Dark Mode, the choice to have a homescreen-only or homescreen-and-drawer structure, gestures or buttons and extra. You get fast entry to the digicam or to the notification share and rather more.

We’ve began our full review of the Redmi Note 9S so keep tuned!