Redmi Note 9 with Helio G85 SoC launched in India, price starts at Rs 11,999

Redmi Note 9 has been launched in India. The device features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. Redmi claims 21% performance improvements over Redmi Note 8 powered by Snapdragon 665.

It sports a quad rear camera setup of 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP and a 13MP selfie shooter. The device packs a 5,020mAh battery with 22.5W fast charger in the box and supports 9W reverse charging.

The Redmi Note 9 comes in Pebble Grey, Arctic White and Aqua Green colors. It is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM with 128GB storage model costs Rs 13,499. Further, the top-end 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version is priced at Rs 14,999. It will go on sale from Amazon India and Mi.com and Mi Home and other stores offline starting from July 24th.

Redmi Note 9 specifications