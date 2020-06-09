Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale Today via Amazon, Xiaomi India Site: Price in India, Offers, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone will go on sale in India right now at 12pm (midday). The telephone has gone on a number of flash gross sales in the previous and can as soon as once more be up for grabs via Amazon and Xiaomi India web site. The Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi launched the telephone together with Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India again in March and the telephone is obtainable in three color choices. Redmi Note 9 Pro carries quad rear cameras, 5,020mAh battery, and comes in two storage configurations.

Redmi Note 9 Pro value in India, provides

Redmi Note 9 Pro value in India begins at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage choice whereas the 6GB + 128GB storage variant prices Rs. 16,999. Both the fashions of the telephone are provided in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black color choices and they’re obtainable to buy via Amazon India and Xiaomi India site.

Customers planning to purchase the Redmi Note 9 Pro by way of Amazon can avail no-cost EMI in addition to commonplace EMI choices. Prime members may also get pleasure from flat 5 p.c off through the use of Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card. Whereas, prospects with Airtel pay as you go quantity can get pleasure from Airtel double knowledge advantages with Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 limitless packs by buying the smartphone via Xiaomi India web site.

As talked about, Redmi Note 9 Pro was launched together with Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India in March.

Redmi Note 9 Pro specs

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro runs on MIUI 11, primarily based on Android 10, and includes a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) IPS show. The telephone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM. The telephone carries a quad rear digicam setup that features a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel shooter with a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 16-megapixel entrance digicam housed contained in the central hole-punch.

The telephone additionally comes with up to 128GB onboard storage that may be expanded via a devoted microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity choices embrace 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, NavIC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Redmi Note 9 Pro can also be geared up with a 5,020mAh battery that helps 18W quick charging. Lastly, the telephone measures 165.7×76.6×8.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

