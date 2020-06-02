Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro is all set to go on sale in India at the moment. The sale will start at 12pm (midday) IST via Amazon and Mi.com. The Redmi Note 9 Pro key options embody Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, 48-megapixel quad rear digital camera setup, and a big 5,020mAh battery. The telephone will likely be accessible on-line in three color choices – Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black color choices. The extra premium variant Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is all set to go on sale via Amazon and Mi.com on June 3.

Redmi Note 9 Pro worth in India, sale

Redmi Note 9 Pro sale will start at 12pm (midday) IST on Amazon India and Mi.com. The Redmi Note 9 Pro worth in India is Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage choice, whereas the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. The telephone will likely be accessible in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. Offers embody Airtel double knowledge advantages with Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 limitless packs.

While e-commerce deliveries of smartphones have opened up even in Red Zones, few containment zone areas are nonetheless exempted from deliveries. Due to these relaxations, extra folks will now have the ability to purchase the Redmi Note 9 Pro at the moment.

Redmi Note 9 Pro specs

The Redmi Note 9 Pro runs MIUI 11 and contains a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) IPS show with 20:9 facet ratio. The telephone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU, and up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Redmi Note 9 Pro has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that’s expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

There is a quad rear digital camera setup that features a 48-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and at last a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the entrance, you get a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Coming to battery, the telephone packs a 5,020mAh battery with help for 18W quick charging. For connectivity, the telephone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, NavIC, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

