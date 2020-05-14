Redmi Note 9 Pro To Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro sale in India is about happen at present, May 14 at 12pm (midday). Redmi Note 9 Pro is up for grabs via Amazon India and Mi India web site. The telephone went on sale in India final week as effectively after the central authorities relaxed guidelines for promoting non-essential items in Orange and Green zones amid the coronavirus pandemic. To recall, the smartphone was launched in March in India and it’s supplied in three color choices particularly, Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

Redmi Note 9 Pro worth in India, sale presents

Redmi Note 9 Pro sale information was shared by Redmi India via their Twitter account. It was introduced that the telephone might be out there to buy via Amazon India site and mi.com.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro in India is out there in two variants, particularly 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The base variant with 4GB RAM is priced at Rs. 13,999 whereas the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. Both Amazon and mi.com have a sale provide the place prospects can get pleasure from a flat low cost of Rs. 1,000 when making the fee by way of ICICI bank card. Both the web sites are additionally providing EMI choices via ICICI bank card.

Last week, Redmi Note 9 Pro went on sale in India after the central authorities relaxed norms on the supply of non-essential items in the nation. The supply of non-essential items akin to smartphones is barely allowed in zones which can be marked as Orange and Green by the central authorities. Users are can try the total record of Red, Orange and Green zones here.

Redmi Note 9 Pro specs

In phrases of specs, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro runs MIUI 11, primarily based on Android 10. The telephone includes a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) IPS show and is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with as much as 6GB RAM.

Coming to the cameras, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has a quad rear digicam setup that features a 48-megapixel main digicam, an 8-megapixel digicam with an ultra-wide angle lens, a 5-megapixel digicam with a macro lens, and at last a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16-megapixel entrance digicam.

The telephone additionally comes with as much as 128GB storage that’s expandable via microSD card (as much as 512GB). For connectivity, Redmi Note 9 Pro contains 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, NavIC, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the battery, the telephone packs a 5,020mAh battery with help for 18W quick charging.

Lastly, the telephone measures 165.7×76.6×8.8mm and weighs 209 grams. To recall, Redmi Note 9 Pro was launched together with Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in March.

