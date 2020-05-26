Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price and Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro will certainly go on sale in India today, May 26, at 12 pm (noon). The phone has actually gone on numerous sales in the past and will certainly once more be up for grabs via Amazon andMi com. The Redmi Note 9 Pro introduced in India in March and went on its initial sale in the exact same week, in spite of the lockdown limitations. Now, with the limitations relieved additionally, and shipments for non-essentials permitted throughout the nation with the exception of control areas, consumers can buy the Redmi Note 9 Pro via the ecommerce sites.

Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is available in 4GB + 64 GB and 6GB + 128 GB versions. The 4GB RAM version is valued atRs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM version is valued atRs 16,999 It is offered in 3 colour alternatives particularly, Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and InterstellarBlack Customers will certainly be able to acquisition the Redmi Note 9 Pro from Amazon and Mi.com.

Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro runs on MIUI 11 based on Android10 It includes a 6.67- inch full-HD+ (1,080 x2,400 pixels) IPS show with 20: 9 element proportion and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 security. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 G SoC coupled with up to 6GB RAM.

For optics, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has a quad back cam configuration. It consists of a 48- megapixel key sensing unit with an f/1.79 lens. The second is an 8-megapixel shooter with a 120- level ultra-wide-angle lens. There is likewise a 5-megapixel macro sensing unit and a 2-megapixel deepness sensing unit. For selfies, you obtain a 16- megapixel cam on the front housed in the main hole-punch.

The phone includes up to 128 GB of integrated storage space that can be broadened via a committed microSD card (up to 512 GB). Connectivity alternatives on the mobile phone consist of 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/c, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type- C, GPS, NavIC, and a 3.5 mm earphone jack. The Redmi Note 9 Pro loads a 5,020 mAh battery that sustains 18 W quick billing. There is a side-mounted finger print sensing unit too. The phone steps 165.7 x766 x8.8 mm and evaluates 209 grams.

