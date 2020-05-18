Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Offers, Sepcifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on sale once more at this time at 12 midday on Amazon and Mi.com. The telephone comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ show, quad rear cameras, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. The new sale comes at a time when lockdown in India has been additional eased beginning Monday. Restrictions on e-commerce deliveries have been lifted from the Red zone districts as properly. This is a major growth, as the most important cities, that are a big market, are Red zones, which had impacted smartphone gross sales.

Redmi Note 9 Pro was launched in India in March 2020. Like all different telephones, this one too noticed gross sales halt throughout the coronavirus associated lockdown going down in India. Finally, the corporate is developing with the brand new sale, it introduced on its web site.

Redmi Note 9 Pro value in India, sale provides

Redmi Note 9 Pro comes in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants. The 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 13,999 whereas the 6GB RAM variant will be bought for Rs. 16,999. Customers can avail up to Rs. 1,000 on the spot low cost when making the cost by way of ICICI bank card. You additionally get EMI choices via ICICI bank card. The color choices embody Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

Redmi Note 9 Pro specs

Redmi Note 9 Pro is a dual-SIM that runs on MIUI 11 primarily based on Android 10. It comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) IPS show having Corning Gorilla Glass 5 safety and 20:9 facet ratio. The Redmi telephone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage.

It has a quad-camera setup at the again. The setup includes of a 48-megapixel major sensor with f/1.79 aperture. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel secondary shooter with a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there’s a 16-megapixel digicam on the entrance.

Redmi Note 9 Pro packs a 5,020mAh battery that helps 18W quick charging. The telephone comes with devoted microSD card help (up to 512GB). Connectivity choices on the smartphone embody 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, NavIC and a 3.5mm headphone jack. A side-mounted sensor can be obtainable. The dimensions of the telephone are 165.7×76.6×8.8mm and it weighs 209 grams.