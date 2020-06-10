Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is all set to go on sale in India today at 12pm (noon) IST. The phone will be available via Amazon India and Mi.com. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is priced starting at Rs. 16,499 plus it offers impressive specifications, just like a large 5,020mAh battery and is powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC. The phone has a quad camera setup at the rear that includes a 64-megapixel main camera. It also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India, sale, offers

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB storage models. The prices of the three phones have been revised after the recent GST rate increase on smartphones. The 6GB + 64GB option is priced at Rs. 16,499, the 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 17,999, and the 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 19,999. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in three colour options – Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. The sale of the phone will start at 12pm (noon) IST on Amazon.in and Mi.com. Offers include Airtel double data benefits with Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 unlimited packs. Mi.com notes that exchange facility is not available due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications

Coming to the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications, the phone includes a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) IPS display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, in conjunction with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that’s expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

The quad rear camera setup on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max carries a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On leading, you get a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

For connectivity, the telephone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, Infrared (IR), NavIC, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. In terms of battery, the phone includes 5,020mAh with support for 33W fast charging.

