Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon and Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will certainly once more go on sale in India via Amazon andMi com at 12 pm (noon). This will certainly be the 2nd time the phone goes on sale in the nation after encountering hold-ups brought on by the coronavirus lockdown. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was released along with the Redmi Note 9 Pro inMarch The Redmi 9 Pro Max comes in 3 RAM and storage space setups and loads a quad back cam arrangement. The phone is backed by a huge 5,020 mAh battery with quick billing assistance.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is offered in 3 RAM and storage space choices. The 6GB + 64 GB version is valued atRs 16,499, the 6GB + 128 GB design is valued atRs 17,999, and the top-end 8GB + 128 GB version is valued atRs 19,999 The phone is being provided in 3 colour choices specifically, Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and InterstellarBlack It will certainly go on sale via Amazon and Mi.com at 12 pm (noon).

Deliveries for non-essential products have actually been permitted in all locations with the exception of control areas.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro Max runs MIUI 11, based on Android10 It includes a 6.67- inch full-HD+ (1,080 x2,400 pixels) IPS show with a 20: 9 facet proportion. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 G SoC, combined with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM.

For optics, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a quad cam arrangement on the back that consists of a 64- megapixel main sensing unit, an 8-megapixel second sensing unit with an ultra-wide-angle 119- level field-of-view lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel deepness sensing unit. For selfies, the phone has a 32- megapixel cam on the front housed in the main hole-punch.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has up to 128 GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage space that is expanding via microSD card (up to 512 GB) with a devoted port. For connection, you obtain 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 air conditioning, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, Infrared (IR), NavIC, USB Type- C, and a 3.5 mm earphone jack. The phone features a side-mounted finger print sensing unit. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is backed by a 5,020 mAh battery that sustains 33 W quick billing. The phone procedures 165.5 x7668 x8.8 mm and considers 209 grams.

