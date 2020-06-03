Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price and Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is all set to go on sale right this moment. The sale will probably be held on Amazon India and Mi.com each. The most premium variant of the Redmi Note 9 sequence is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and comes with a quad rear digital camera setup. The rear module features a 64-megapixel important digital camera for taking pictures and movies. There is a big 5,020mAh battery contained in the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max that helps 33W quick charging. For selfies, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 32-megapixel digital camera contained in the hole-punch cutout.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max worth in India, sale

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will go on sale at 12pm (midday) IST via Amazon India and Mi.com. The cellphone is priced in India at Rs. 16,499 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage choice. The 6GB + 128GB mannequin is priced at Rs. 17,999, and the top-end 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 19,999. The cellphone will probably be out there in three color choices – Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. Offers embrace Airtel double information advantages with Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 limitless packs.

More folks will probably be in a position to purchase the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in the sale right this moment as e-commerce deliveries of smartphones have opened up even in Red Zones. Only just a few containment zone areas are nonetheless exempted from deliveries in India.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specs

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max runs MIUI 11 and includes a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) IPS show with a 20:9 facet ratio. The cellphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. It has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage that’s expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) by way of a devoted slot.

Coming to the cameras, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a quad digital camera setup on the again that features a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle 119-degree field-of-view lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the cellphone has a 32-megapixel digital camera on the entrance housed in the central hole-punch.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is backed by a 5,020mAh battery that helps 33W quick charging. For connectivity, you get 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, Infrared (IR), NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The cellphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

