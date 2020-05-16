Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Starts Receiving a New Update With April 2020 Android Security Patch

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has began receiving a new software program replace that brings the April 2020 Android safety patch. The Redmi smartphone that was launched in India in March and went on first sale earlier this week was beforehand carrying the March Android safety patch. Of course, the brand new replace is not that recent as we’re already in the midst of May, and a few firms together with Xiaomi rival Realme have introduced the May safety patch to their reasonably priced fashions. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max subsequent sale can be occurring subsequent week.

Xiaomi is rolling out the brand new software program replace for the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with a firmware model MIUI v11.0.2.0.QJXINXM. The changelog supplied by the corporate would not specify any new additions, although it does verify the arrival of the April 2020 Android safety patch. Moreover, the replace is 338MB of dimension.

Generally, Android updates take a while to achieve all eligible customers. You can, nonetheless, examine the provision of the newest replace in your Redmi Note 9 Pro Max by going to Settings > About telephone > System replace.

FoneArena initially reported the newest software program replace on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. However, Gadgets 360 was in a position to independently confirm its arrival via an in-house assessment unit.

Xiaomi carried out the primary sale of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India on Tuesday. Although the entire variety of items bought throughout the first sale spherical is unclear, the corporate claimed that it went out of inventory inside a jiffy. On the following sale, Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain tweeted that it will go dwell subsequent week.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max worth in India

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max worth is about at Rs. 16,499 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage possibility, whereas its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage mannequin carries a price ticket of Rs. 17,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 19,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specs

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro Max runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on prime. The telephone options a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) IPS show together with a 20:9 side ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with as much as 8GB of RAM. Further, the telephone comes with a quad rear digital camera setup that features a 64-megapixel major sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There can be a 32-megapixel selfie digital camera.

Xiaomi has supplied as much as 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max that’s expandable through microSD card (as much as 512GB). Besides, the telephone packs a 5,020mAh battery that helps 33W quick charging.

