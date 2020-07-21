Redmi Note 9 Pro goes on sale in India today at 12 noon

Redmi Note 9 Pro was launched in India in March. Since then, as a result of pandemic, the smartphone has only been made available in flash sales. If you’re one of those who’s willing to buy the phone, today is your chance. It will go on sale at 12 noon via Amazon and Mi.com. It will be provided in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black color options.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes equipped with a 6.67-inch LCD display. It comes with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform. Further, it comes in two LPDDR4x RAM options of 4GB and 6GB with 64GB and 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage. Further, it really is expandable by up to 256GB with a separate microSD card slot. The handset packs a 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

It sports a quad rear camera setup: a 48MP Samsung ISOCELL GM2 with f/1.79 aperture + an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree field of view + a 5MP 2cm macro lens + a 2MP depth sensor. On the leading lies a 32MP selfie shooter. It can shoot 4k at 30fps, 1080p at 60fps/30fps and 720p at 30fps.

Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India

4GB + 64GB: Rs 13,999

6GB + 128GB: Rs 16,999