Redmi Note 9 India Variant Reportedly Pops Up on Wi-Fi Certification Website

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 at a world occasion on April 30, 2020. This smartphone was the latest addition within the Redmi Note 9 collection that consisted of the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9S, and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. While the Redmi Note 9 was launched internationally, there was no information concerning the product coming to India. Now, the Indian variant of the system has reportedly been noticed on Wi-Fi Alliance’s web site that hints that the system may very well be making its solution to India quickly.

The Redmi Note 9 Wi-Fi Alliance itemizing was noticed by Mukul Sharma aka @stufflistings. The tipster tweeted that the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 9 with mannequin quantity M2003J15SI has surfaced on Wi-Fi Alliance website. With the telephone already receiving certification, the launch of the system may not be distant.

Photo Credit: Wi-Fi Alliance

Redmi Note 9 specs

The Redmi Note 9 sports activities a 6.43-inch full-HD+ IPS show. It additionally has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 safety. This smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and is available in 3GB and 4GB RAM choices. Storage choices embrace 64GB and 128GB variants. It additionally has expandable storage that accepts playing cards as much as 128GB.

Xiaomi has included quad cameras on the Redmi Note 9 with a 48-megapixel main digicam, an 8-megapixel wide-angle digicam, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro digicam. The Redmi Note 9 homes a 5,020mAh battery and has help for quick charging.

Internationally, the smartphone is on the market in Forest Green, Polar White, and Midnight Grey color choices. Xiaomi India has not made any bulletins but however we are able to count on these to return anytime now.