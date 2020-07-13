Redmi Note 9 India launch scheduled for July 20

Last week we discovered the Redmi Note 9 concerning India quickly however we were left awaiting regards to the real launch date. Now, the Redmi India Twitter account exposed that the phone is beginning July 20 with the keynote scheduled to start at 12 PM IST time.

The Redmi Note 9 includes a 6.53- inch IPS punch-hole display screen with an FHD+ resolution and 13 MP selfie camera. The phone is powered by the Helio G85 chipset and 3/4GB RAM along with 64/128 GB storage. It likewise boasts a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultrawide module and 2 2MP shooters for macro stills and depth information.

The Redmi Note 9 is anticipated to offer by means of Xiaomi’s main web in addition to Amazon India with a base rate around INR 15,000



