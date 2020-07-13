Redmi Note 9 India launch scheduled for July 20

Last week we discovered the Redmi Note 9 concerning India quickly however we were left awaiting regards to the real launch date. Now, the Redmi India Twitter account exposed that the phone is beginning July 20 with the keynote scheduled to start at 12 PM IST time.

The minute we have actually all been waiting for! &#x 1f929; The #UndisputedChampion, our next #MadeInIndia smart device shows up on 20 th July at 12 twelve noon! &#x 1f60 e; Packed with finest in class specifications and greatest quality that makes certain to make heads turn. &#x 1f609; RT & & get alerted: https://t.co/7Stn3uyFxr pic.twitter.com/EHgqapknO7 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 13, 2020

The Redmi Note 9 includes a 6.53- inch IPS punch-hole display screen with an FHD+ resolution and 13 MP selfie camera. The phone is powered by the Helio G85 chipset and 3/4GB RAM along with 64/128 GB storage. It likewise boasts a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultrawide module and 2 2MP shooters for macro stills and depth information.

The Redmi Note 9 is anticipated to offer by means of Xiaomi’s main web in addition to Amazon India with a base rate around INR 15,000