Redmi Note 9 first sale in India today at 12 noon

Redmi Note 9 was introduced in India recently and now it is all set to be provided for purchase. It comes in Pebble Grey, Arctic White, and Aqua Green colors. It is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64 GB storage version. The 4GB RAM with 128 GB storage design expenses Rs 13,499 Further, the top-end 6GB RAM with 128 GB storage variation is priced at Rs 14,999

It will go on sale starting 12 noon IST through Amazon andMi com. Further, The 4th Scarlet Red color alternative of Redmi Note 9 will be provided for the first time on August 6 as part of Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 sale.

Redmi Note 9 specs