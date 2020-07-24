Redmi Note 9 first sale in India today at 12 noon

Redmi Note 9 was introduced in India recently and now it is all set to be provided for purchase. It comes in Pebble Grey, Arctic White, and Aqua Green colors. It is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64 GB storage version. The 4GB RAM with 128 GB storage design expenses Rs 13,499 Further, the top-end 6GB RAM with 128 GB storage variation is priced at Rs 14,999

It will go on sale starting 12 noon IST through Amazon andMi com. Further, The 4th Scarlet Red color alternative of Redmi Note 9 will be provided for the first time on August 6 as part of Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 sale.

Redmi Note 9 specs

Display 6.53- inch (2340 × 1080 pixels)
450 nits brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 defense
SoC MediaTek Helio G85
RAM 4GB/ 6GB LPDDR4x
Storage64 GB/ 128 GB eMMC 5.1
expandable approximately 512 GB with microSD
Cameras Rear: 48 MP (f/1.79) main with EIS
8MP (f/2.2 ultrawide
2MP (f/2.4) depth
2MP (f/2.4) macro
Front: 13 MP
Battery5020 mAh
OSAndroid 10 with MIUI 11



