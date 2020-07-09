Redmi Note 9 coming to India, official teaser confirms

After the Redmi 9 Pro and Pro Max, India is about to obtain a 3rd Redmi Note 9 mannequin as teased by the corporate. According to hypothesis this would be the vanilla Redmi Note 9 which made its debut in May.

Fasten your seatbelts and get set for an all new BEAST from the #Redmi household 🙌 Undisputed pace, undisputed performance- the #UndisputedChampion is coming quickly! ⚡ Can you guess what we’re hinting at? 😉

The Redmi Note 9 is coming quickly! Can you guess what we're hinting at?

The Redmi Note 9 is constructed round a 6.53-inch IPS show with FHD+ decision and a punch-hole cutout within the prime left nook its 13MP selfie cam. The again homes a quad-camera setup with a 48MP main shooter alongside an 8MP ultrawide module and two 2MP shooters – one for macro stills and one other for depth information.

The cellphone is powered by the Helio G85 chipset with 3/4GB RAM and 64/128GB storage. It has a 5,020 mAh battery with 18W quick wired charging and ships with MIUI 11 on prime of Android 10. It additionally brings an IR blaster, headphone jack and NFC.

The cellphone is predicted to promote by way of Amazon in addition to Xiaomi’s official internet retailer and the bottom model will probably retail within the INR 15,000 vary.