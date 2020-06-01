Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again: All You Need to Know

Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, and Redmi 8A Dual telephones obtained a value hike in India as soon as once more. Xiaomi has raised costs of the three telephones by up to Rs. 500 throughout all fashions, and the brand new charges are reflecting on all e-commerce websites, together with Mi.com. The Chinese smartphone maker had elevated the costs of those three gadgets after the federal government elevated the GST fee on smartphones in India from 12 p.c to 18 p.c. Following this, the costs of the three telephones had been elevated as soon as once more. The cause for which was not disclosed by Xiaomi, nevertheless it could possibly be due to provide chain or manufacturing points throughout this coronavirus lockdown.

The Redmi Note Eight 4GB RAM + 64GB storage mannequin is now priced at Rs. 11,999 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage possibility has been revised to Rs. 14,499. The final discount of the 2 variants was Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 13,999, respectively. To recall, the telephone was launched final yr beginning at Rs. 9,999, and now it’s accessible with a complete value hike of up to Rs. 2,000. The Redmi Note Eight new value is reflecting on Amazon India and Mi.com.

Similarly, the Redmi Eight value in India has been has been elevated by Rs. 200, and its new value is at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage possibility. The new value is reflecting on Mi.com and Flipkart. To recall, the telephone was launched final yr at simply Rs. 7,999 – which suggests an general value hike of Rs. 1,500.

Lastly, the Redmi 8A Dual additionally sees a value improve of Rs. 200 for its 2GB RAM + 32GB storage mannequin, and it’s now priced at Rs. 7,499. The 3GB RAM + 32GB mannequin remains to be listed at Rs. 7,999, and this mannequin’s value has not been hiked. The new value is reflecting on Mi.com and Amazon India. The Redmi 8A Dual was launched with a value beginning at Rs. 6,499 – which suggests an general value hike of Rs. 1,000 has been launched in India thus far.

While these new costs are already reflecting on-line, there isn’t any official assertion from Xiaomi relating to this. We have contacted the corporate relating to this fairly value hike, and can replace this story as soon as we hear again.

