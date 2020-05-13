Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again: All Details

Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, and Redmi 8A Dual telephones from Xiaomi have reportedly obtained a worth hike in India. The telephones see a rise in costs as soon as once more, following the latest hike after the GST revision. The Redmi Note Eight worth has been elevated by Rs. 500, whereas the Redmi Eight and Redmi 8A Dual costs have been elevated by Rs. 300. The new costs come into impact from at this time, and are already reflecting on-line on Mi.com, Amazon India, and Flipkart. The firm has reportedly additionally despatched out an e mail to its retail retailer companions as effectively, informing them concerning the new costs.

Moving ahead, the Redmi Note Eight shall be priced in India at Rs. 11,499, up from the just lately elevated Rs. 10,999. This Rs. 500 worth hike is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage possibility. The 6GB RAM variant of the Redmi Note Eight will proceed to promote for Rs. 13,999. To recall, the cellphone was launched final yr at Rs. 9,999, and now it’s out there with a worth hike of Rs. 1,500. These worth hikes have been attributed to produce chain points because of the coronavirus outbreak, and GST improve on smartphones. The new worth is reflecting on Amazon India and Mi.com.

Similarly, the Redmi Eight 4GB RAM + 64GB storage mannequin worth has been hiked to Rs. 9,299 from at this time. This is a Rs. 300 improve from the Rs. 8,999 worth hike from final month. To recall, the cellphone was launched final yr at simply Rs. 7,999 – which implies an general worth hike of Rs. 1,300. The new worth is reflecting on Mi.com and Flipkart.

Lastly, the Redmi 8A Dual 2GB RAM + 32GB storage is now priced at Rs. 7,299 – a rise of Rs. 300 from the final hiked worth. The new worth is displaying up on Mi.com and Amazon India as effectively. This cellphone was launched with a worth beginning at Rs. 6,499 – which implies an general worth hike of Rs. 800. There is a 3GB RAM + 32GB storage possibility that’s priced at Rs. 7,999, and this variant’s worth has not been hiked.

As for the offline worth hike, 91Mobiles reports the same worth hikes have been applied at bodily retail shops. We’ve reached out for readability on this entrance, and can replace this area after we hear again.

Redmi Note Eight or Realme 5s: Which is the most effective cellphone beneath Rs. 10,000 in India proper now? We mentioned this on Orbital, our weekly expertise podcast, which you’ll be able to subscribe to by way of Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button beneath.

