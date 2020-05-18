Redmi Note 8 Pro Now Available via Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications

Redmi Note 8 Pro is a well-liked finances cellphone for Xiaomi and now, it is accessible for buy via Flipkart. After the Mi web site and Amazon India, potential consumers can now go for selecting up the Redmi Note 8 Pro via Flipkart as effectively. The costs are the identical throughout all platforms and once we checked, all of the RAM and storage variants had been listed on Flipkart as effectively. However, contemplating the present lockdown, Flipkart would possibly present the cellphone as undeliverable in choose areas as its specializing in delivering necessities in the intervening time regardless of the relaxed pointers.

Xiaomi broke the news of Redmi Note 8 Pro’s arrival on Flipkart via Twitter via the @RedmiIndia deal with. It’s not simply the Redmi Note 8 Pro that has been well-liked. In reality, the Redmi Note 8 sequence recorded gross sales of greater than three crore (30 million) models globally, in accordance with Xiaomi. Notably, Xiaomi had bought over 1,000,000 models of Redmi Note 8 sequence in India, a month after its launch in October 2019. The cellphone has fared very effectively in our evaluation and has been a staple advice in our purchasing guides.

After an extended delay, the Redmi Note 8 Pro lastly acquired the Android 10 model of MIUI 11 in March. The announcement on Mi Community mentioned that the Android 10-based MIUI 11 replace can be pushed over-the-air (OTA) to random customers initially, adopted by a wider rollout.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro from Xiaomi was launched in India in August 2019. The cellphone comes with MediaTek’s Helio G90T SoC, paired with as much as 8GB of RAM and as much as 128GB of inner storage. Back in February, Xiaomi had dropped the worth of the bottom mannequin of the Redmi Note 8 Pro to Rs. 13,999, from the telephones authentic worth of Rs. 14,999. However, with the latest tax revision by the GST Council that kicked in from April 1, the costs of all Xiaomi telephones have gone up a bit.

Redmi Note 8 Pro presently retails beginning at Rs. 15,999 for the bottom 6GB + 64GB mannequin. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB fashions of the cellphone could be bought at Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 18,999, respectively.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro the brand new greatest cellphone underneath Rs. 15,000? We mentioned how one can choose the most effective one, on Orbital, our weekly expertise podcast, which you’ll subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button beneath.