Redmi Note 10 with the upcoming Dimensity 820 chipset benchmarked

Mediatek is asserting a brand new chipset on Monday, a Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 bought licensed by TENAA just lately and now the identical cellphone has appeared on GeekBench with an as-yet unofficial Mediatek SoC – the stars are aligning properly, we reckon.

About a dozen entries in the benchmark’s database function the Xiaomi M2004J7AC, the particular mannequin quantity we noticed in the Chinese regulator’s itemizing, in addition to an M2004J7BC. The ‘A’ mannequin goes by the code identify ‘atom’, whereas the ‘B’ one is named ‘bomb’.

Both gadgets are powered by a Mediatek MT6875 chipset, which is an unannounced SoC and really possible the oft-rumored Dimensity 820 that we’re anticipating in a few days. Its octa-core CPU base frequency is listed at 2.0GHz in the benchmark recordsdata, whereas the TENNA entry specified 2.6GHz however the second quantity may very properly be the ceiling that the chip will attain. Both variations seen on GeekBench have 8GB of RAM and run Android 10.

The benchmark scores have settled on round 640 models in the single-core take a look at and 2600 models in the multi-core for the Bomb, with the Atom posting barely decrease multi-core figures – in the 2400s. Looking at our database, the new SoC’s outcomes are just below Qualcomm’s last-gen flagship Snapdragon 855 – not half dangerous.

We anticipate to have extra information on the Mediatek Dimensity 820 on Monday when it will go official. As for the Redmi Note 10, properly, that one ought to possible observe very quickly after.

Source | Via