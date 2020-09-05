Redmi Note 10 renders leak along with live images of “Oreo” shaped triple cameras

The new Redmi Note 10 was reported on earlier this week in a report claiming the device would be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 820, thus bringing support for 5G networks. Along with a couple of live images and a believable render, new evidence suggests the Redmi Note 10 could be powered by the Snapdragon 765G.

One of the images from Slashleaks shows a blurry closeup of the triple-camera setup on the back of the phone along with a render of the phone in question. The camera setup is labeled as “48MP” and the rear glass is curved, and the display features a punch-hole selfie camera. We can also spot the power key to have an embedded fingerprint scanner.







Alleged live images of Redmi Note 10

The screenshot shows some of the phone’s information. The model number is M2007J22C and it has 8GB of RAM. The mention of a clock speed of 2.4GHz is the evidence that suggested the use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G.

