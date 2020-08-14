Redmi moved 100,000 K30 Ultra units in one minute in first sale today

The Redmi K30 Ultra revealed previously today went on its first sale in China today and the business offered 100,000 units in simply one minute, prior to it lacked stock.

The K30 Ultra has a Dimensity 1000+ SoC at the helm and it comes in 4 memory setups – 6GB/128 GB, 8GB/128 GB, 8GB/256 GB and 8GB/512 GB priced at CNY1,999 ($285/ EUR245), CNY2,199 ($315/ EUR270), CNY2,499 ($360/ EUR305) and CNY2,699 ($390/ EUR330), respectively.

The K30 Ultra shows off a 6.67″ 120 Hz Full HD+ notchless AMOLED display screen with a finger print below. The mobile phone runs Android 10- based MIUI 12 out of package and includes an overall of 5 cams – a 20 MP selfie shooter installed on a pop-up system, with the 64 MP main cam on the back signed up with by a 13 MP ultrawide, 5MP macro, and 2MP depth sensing unit units.

The 5G mobile phone ships with a 4,500 mAh battery, that charges at approximately 33 W through a USB-C port. It does not included the 3.5 mm earphone jack however does function stereo speakers for a much better audio experience.

The Redmi K30 Ultra is a China- unique mobile phone considering that the business verified to us that it will not bring the K30 Ultra to the international markets – even under a various brand name.

Source (in Chinese)|Via