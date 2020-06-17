Redmi K40 May Just Have Been Spotted on 3C Certification Site With 33W Charger

Redmi K30 premiered in December last year, and given that Xiaomi is now refreshing some of its devices every six months, the Redmi K40 launch really should not be too far way. A new Xiaomi model has been spotted on 3C certification site, and it is rumoured to function as Redmi K40. The new model is listed in the future with a MDY-11-EX charger. This charger also ships with the Redmi K30 Pro series, and this could possibly be mean that the brand new model could be the successor of the Redmi K30 series – probably to be called the Redmi K40.

The new Xiaomi phone is listed on 3C certification site in China with the model number M2006J10C. It is listed to come with a MDY-11-EX charger, meaning it could offer 33W fast charging, identical to the Redmi K30 Pro. Therefore the brand new model is speculated to be the Redmi K40 phone, and the listing hints that Xiaomi is working on bringing the new phone in the market. Of course, considering that it has been spotted on 3C, it should launch in China first. The 3C listing also suggests 5G connectivity. The certification was issued a few days ago on June 15. It was first spotted by Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station.

Few reports also declare that the new Xiaomi model could be the rumoured Mi CC10. The predecessor Mi CC9 was unveiled in July a year ago, so the successor is due soon. In any case, there is certainly little else that we find out about the Redmi K40 or the Mi CC10 phones and we expect more information to appear soon. Clarity on what the new M2006J10C model will soon be called might be achieved in future probable leaks.

The Redmi K30 was revealed in China three months later in March 2020. This device includes a pop-up selfie camera and a quad camera setup at the trunk.

