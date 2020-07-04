Redmi K30 Ultra coming with MediaTek Dimensity and a periscope selfie camera

Thanks to XDA-Developers member kacskrz, evidence has been found about a new Redmi device within some lines of code in a recent build of MIUI 12. The device under consideration is codenamed cezanne and the report corroborates here is the “Redmi K30 Ultra”.

Digging further into the code reveals that the phone could have four cameras on the trunk, as well as a pop-up selfie camera. It’s expected that the main camera will be a 64MP main sensor, but there was no mention of the other cameras.

Redmi K30 Pro

The most critical piece of news is this unannounced Redmi device will undoubtedly be powered by a MediaTek processor. Considering the 64MP camera, a more capable processor could be ideal for handling the extra camera resolution, and the chipset that fits the bill is the Dimensity 1000 with 5G support.

XDA acknowledged that a previous report from Digital Chat Station made mention of a new Redmi device with a 144Hz refresh rate screen, Dimensity 1000 chipset, and 64MP Sony IMX686 camera sensor is in the works – along with a pop-up selfie camera. However, XDA concludes that there is currently no proof of these two reports are directly related.

