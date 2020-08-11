Redmi K30 Ultra brings 120Hz screen and Dimensity 1000+ chipset

You wait 10 years for a Xiaomi Ultra phone and now two come at the same time. Alongside the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra comes the Redmi K30 Ultra, a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ powered alternative to the K30 Pro. It also doubles the refresh rate of the Pro to 120Hz and brings faster 33W wired charging at a more affordable pricetag.

The rest of the spec sheet is identical to the K30 Pro meaning a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 20MP pop-up camera and quad rear camera with a 64MP primary shooter. It’s accompanied by a 13MP ultrawide snapper, 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth helper.

MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 1000+ SoC is the big change here and it’s paired with 6/8 GB RAM and 128/256 or 512GB storage. The battery comes in at 4,500 mAh and you get the required charger to achieve its maximum 33W rate in the box.

The software side is covered by MIUI 12 on top of Android 10. Other notable additions include a stereo speaker setup and linear vibration motor.

The Redmi K30 Ultra will retail for CNY 1,999 ($287) in its 6/128 GB base trim. There’s also an 8/128 GB version for CNY 2,199($316) while CNY 2,499 ($360) will get you the 8/256 GB model. If those aren’t enough you can also scoop up the 8/512GB version for CNY 2,699 ($388). Official sales in China start on August 14. International availability…