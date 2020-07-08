Redmi K30 series passes 3 million sales in China

Back in December, Redmi introduced its Redmi K30 and K30 5G as its key midrange phones. Since then we’ve seen the series expand with four more versions and today the company announced the K30 series has passed the 3 million sales mark in China. For reference, the lineup crossed the 1 million sales milestone back in March.

To celebrate the achievement Redmi is offering the Redmi K30 in its 6/128GB trim for CNY 1,399 as well as the 8/128GB version for CNY 1,599. The offer will soon be available only between July 8-12 via the official Xiaomi web store.

In related news, a current rumor suggests we’re in for a seventh K30 member dubbed the K30 Ultra which can be expected to arrive with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset.

