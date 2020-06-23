Redmi K30 Pro Gets AOSP-Based Android 11 Beta 1, Xiaomi Announces

Xiaomi has launched the Android 11 Beta 1 construct for Redmi Okay30 Pro customers in China. The improvement comes days after one other Xiaomi sub-brand, Poco introduced the Android 11 beta 1 construct for Poco F2 Pro. The beta model of the Android 11 for the 2 Xiaomi sub-brand telephones can be found in a standard construct as they’re primarily the identical smartphones with totally different branding. Notably, the present beta 1 model of Android 11 doesn’t have Xiaomi’s customized MIUI pores and skin on high. The software program relies on Android Open Source Project (AOSP) that’s Android in its true vanilla type.

Xiaomi on Monday announced by way of Weibo that the Android 11 Beta 1 is now accessible for Redmi Okay30 Pro. The Chinese tech big cautions that the Android 11 Beta is primarily for builders to adapt their apps for the upcoming model of Android and never for the top shopper. Users are additionally suggested to again up their information earlier than switching to the beta model of Android 11. To set up the Android 10 Beta 1 for Redmi Okay30 Pro, builders must obtain the .tgz extension file, accessible on the Mi Community site. User can choose the obtain hyperlink for Poco F2 Pro as they’re the identical telephones below totally different branding and have the identical construct model.

Recently, Xiaomi made Android 11 Beta replace accessible to obtain for Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro.

The Android 11 Beta brings new options together with chat bubbles, improved media controls, and higher management over permissions amongst others. Android 11 Beta additionally brings further performance to the ability button menu by including the power to entry related units simply. Android 11 beta 1 was first launched for Pixel telephones earlier this month.

Redmi Okay30 Pro and Poco F2 Pro specs

The Redmi Okay30 Pro and Poco F2 Pro telephones are just about equivalent by way of specs. The two telephones characteristic a 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080×2,400) HDR10 AMOLED show and are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Additionally, the Redmi Okay30 Pro and Poco F2 Pro have a quad rear digital camera setup that’s headlined by a 64-megapixel digital camera. The duo additionally packs a 4,700mAh battery inside that helps 33W quick charging.

