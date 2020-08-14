Redmi G gaming laptop unveiled: 144Hz display for just $760

Redmi just announced a new affordable gaming laptop. The Redmi G comes at a mind-bending $760 starting price and goes up to $1,000 without making any compromises with the hardware. Of course, those prices are for the Chinese market so if the device ever makes it outside of China, they may change.

You get a 16.1-inch display with super-thin bezels forcing Redmi to move the webcam at the bottom bezel. What’s more important, though, is the fact that the panel supports 144Hz refresh rate at 1080p resolution and has 100% sRGB coverage, no matter which configuration you choose.

Driving all those pixels is either the Intel Core i5-10200H configuration paired with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, which is the lowest possible option or the Core i5-10300H CPU with GTX 1650 Ti option priced at around $900. Spending further $100 will get you the top-tier configuration with Core i7-10750H with GTX 1650 Ti. However, there’s no word on G-Sync support on the native display.







Redmi G

The rather thin chassis houses a somewhat small 55Wh battery and with this power-hungry hardware, even Redmi doesn’t promise anything beyond 5.5 hours of light browsing and work. Despite the thin design, however, Redmi promises exceptional cooling performance provided by the two big cooling vents and three separate…