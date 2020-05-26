Redmi Earbuds S launch in India tomorrow, rebranded AirDots S

As anticipated Xiaomi unveiled a real wi-fi headset for India at the moment  the Redmi Earbuds S. Despite the title change, they’re the identical because the Redmi AirDots S from earlier this yr. Xiaomi additionally introduced a brand new charger and a Precision Screwdriver.

The Redmi Earbuds S have a complete play time of 12 hours (together with the battery in the case), the buds alone are good for four hours of play time. They are IPX4 rated, i.e. sweat and splash proof so you possibly can take them on a run in the rain.

These join over Bluetooth 5.zero and have a low-latency mode (122ms). If youre utilizing a brand new MIUI cellphone, the buds will pair seamlessly the primary time you open the field. Theres what Xiaomi calls DSP Environmental Noise Cancellation, however thats simply in-call cancellation and never true ANC.

The Earbuds S will grow to be obtainable at midday, May 27, and it is possible for you to to find them at Mi.com, Amazon.in and shops, the worth is INR 1,800.

The new 18W Mi charger has two USB-A ports and makes use of Qualcomms Quick Charge 3.zero tech as an alternative of USB Power Delivery. Its presently INR 600, nevertheless it appears to be like just like the MSRP is INR 800. Its already available on Mi.com.

As for the Xiaomi Precision Screwdriver, thats not fairly prepared but, however you possibly can take part in a crowdfunding campaign and get it at a worth of INR 1,000 (thats 33% off its common worth). Its already funded half of the best way and can nearly actually attain its aim. Shipping begins quickly too, July 1.