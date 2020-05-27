Redmi Display 1A Monitor With 23.8-Inch Full-HD IPS Screen Launched

Xiaomi has been within the information for its a number of launches this week. The smartphone maker launched the Redmi 10X collection in China, together with new fashions of the Redmi Smart TV and new RedmiEbook laptops. While nearly all of these launches came about in China, again in India the corporate launched an 18W dual-port charger and a precision screwdriver package. The firm additionally teased RedmiEbook and Mi branded laptops for India. Now, the corporate has now launched a monitor known as the Redmi Display 1A in China.

Redmi Display 1A value

The Redmi Display 1A monitor has been silently introduced by the corporate on its official web site. The new Redmi Display 1A is priced at CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,300) that’s fairly aggressive. It appears like Xiaomi is taking pre-orders for the machine with a deposit of CNY 100 (roughly Rs. 1,100) however the product standing is quickly unavailable.

Redmi Display 1A specs

This is the primary time Xiaomi has ventured into the PC element house. The new Redmi Display 1A has a 23.8-inch full-HD IPS LCD panel. It has very skinny bezels on three sides with the underside chin being comparatively thicker. Xiaomi claims that the monitor is 7.3mm at its thinnest level. The monitor has a 178-degree subject of view and is TUV Rheinland-certified for low blue gentle emissions.

The Redmi Display 1A has 16:9 facet ratio, 60Hz refresh fee, 250cd/m² brightness, 1000: 1 distinction ratio and 6ms response time. This monitor additionally carries three years of guarantee. It has an influence button and energy inlet port on the again together with VGA and HDMI ports. Since the monitor has skinny bezels, Xiaomi means that it may be used for a multi-monitor setup.

Affiliate hyperlinks could also be robotically generated – see our ethics assertion for particulars.