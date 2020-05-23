Redmi continues to tease features of its Redmi X TV, this time the speakers

Yesterday Redmi teased a handful of features of its upcoming Redmibook and Redmi X TV with the latter coming with 85% NTSC shade gamut protection in addition to MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) function that we normally see on TVs and most just lately, on smartphones comparable to the OnePlus 8 Pro. But right now’s piece of data is all about the speakers.







Teaser poster

The audio bit is vital for a correct multimedia expertise and Redmi is aware of that. So the TV will include 4 12.5W speakers together with an 8-unit subwoofer. The OEM guarantees theater-like audio expertise however it doesn’t matter what the advertisements say, if the Redmi TV is priced, which we consider it will likely be, the sound system does appear fairly spectacular.

