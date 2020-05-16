Redmi Chief Lu Weibing Teases a New ‘Super Performance’ Smartphone That Could Arrive Soon

Xiaomi Vice President and Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has teased the debut of a new Redmi smartphone that’s touted to ship “super performance”. The newest teaser, which has been posted on Weibo, comes days after the manager revealed that the Redmi model will likely be launching “new surprises” this month. As per the hearsay mill, Xiaomi is getting ready to launch a new 5G Redmi cellphone that would come with a MediaTek Dimensity SoC. The model can be anticipated to have an reasonably priced smartphone for the market that’s more likely to arrive because the Redmi 9.

Without revealing any specifics, Lu Weibing via his official Weibo account on Friday posted a textual content in Chinese that interprets to “super performance, unexpected”. This means that Weibing hinted on the new Redmi cellphone. Shortly after publishing his publish, he additionally shared a Weibo publish of MediaTek, announcing the launch of its new 5G-focussed growth that could possibly be a new Dimensity SoC that will energy the upcoming Redmi mannequin. The chipmaker is internet hosting an occasion on May 18 to disclose its new providing.

Redmi cellphone with mannequin quantity M2004J7AC?

If we have a look at the current reviews, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has the brand new cellphone within the pipeline with a mannequin quantity M2004J7AC. The cellphone surfaced on China’s TENAA web site earlier this week with an octa-core CPU and a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) OLED show. It was initially believed to have the MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC that was launched in January, paired with as much as 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. However, contemplating the most recent picture shared by MediaTek that has been reposted by Weibing, there could be a totally different Dimensity SoC. This is speculated because the Dimensity 820 with an enhanced efficiency outcomes over what was offered on the Dimensity 800.

The new Redmi cellphone is thus far believed amongst the surprises that Weibing teased not too long ago for later this month. The model can be anticipated to unveil the Redmi 9 as its new reasonably priced handset — alongside the 5G mannequin.

Neither Weibing nor Xiaomi has revealed the launch particulars of the brand new Redmi cellphone. However, contemplating the most recent teaser posted by the manager, you may count on different particulars to observe within the coming days.

