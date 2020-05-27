Redmi announces its first PC monitor, the Redmi Display 1A

Redmi is consistently increasing to different market niches as evident from its upcoming Redmi X TV and Redmibook laptop computer however this one comes slightly bit as a shock. The firm unveiled its first-ever PC monitor referred to as Redmi Display 1A – an aggressively priced monitor with very spectacular design.

The monitor itself makes use of an LCD IPS panel with a normal 1920 x 1080px decision in a 23.8-inch diagonal. The peak brightness is 250 nits with common distinction ratio of 1000:1. Xiaomi says it may be used for multi-monitor setups as a consequence of its extraordinarily skinny facet bezels measuring simply 7.3mm. The backside one is slightly larger although.

The again supplies the common HDMI connector and an aged VGA port as nicely. It’s a bit odd to incorporate the latter in a 2020 product however because it’s principally a budget-oriented machine, backwards compatibility could be essential for some goal customers.

The worth is simply CNY 599 ($83), comes with a three-year guarantee and it is up for pre-order in China by way of Xiaomi’s official retailer.

Source (in Chinese)