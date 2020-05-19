Redmi Announces Entry Into Audio Segment in India, Are Redmi AirDots S Coming?

Redmi is entering into the audio house. Even although the nationwide lockdown to deal with the coronavirus pandemic continues, Xiaomi is pushing forward with its launch plans. The newest announcement comes from the corporate’s value-driven Redmi model, and hints that the corporate might be coming into the audio section in India in the approaching weeks. The upcoming launch factors to a wi-fi product being launched quickly—most certainly to be true wi-fi earphones—with indications pointing to this being the Redmi AirDots S true wi-fi earphones which have been launched in China not too long ago.

The announcement comes via a tweet from the Redmi India official deal with, stating that Redmi is coming into the audio house in India. A brief video means that it is a music-focused product, and additional textual content in the tweet factors in the direction of it being a wi-fi product. All of this means that the corporate may launch both true wi-fi earphones or a wi-fi speaker in India beneath the Redmi model, which can go together with the corporate’s deal with affordability and providing worth for cash.

We’re inclined to imagine that the corporate might be launching true wi-fi earphones in India, prone to be the Redmi AirDots S. Launched simply final month in China, Xiaomi might be gearing as much as launch the earphones in India as effectively. The product could be very competitively priced at CNY 100 (roughly Rs. 1,100) and will command the same worth in India to tackle the reasonably priced true wi-fi house. The earphones weigh simply 4.1g every, and promise 4 hours of battery life per cost on the earphones.

Another chance is the launch of a wi-fi speaker beneath the Redmi model. This is feasible, contemplating that Xiaomi solely not too long ago launched the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 for Rs. 4,499. On the opposite hand, Xiaomi may look to make use of separate merchandise and types at completely different worth brackets to extra successfully seize market share in the reasonably priced true wi-fi house. Either manner, we’ll discover out quickly sufficient.