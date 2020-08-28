Redmi 9A tipped to come to India soon rebadged to Redmi 9i

Redmi brought over the Redmi 9C to India as the Redmi 9 earlier today. Before that, we saw the Redmi 9 Prime launching – that a person was based upon the worldwide Redmi 9. This leaves the Redmi 9A as the only Redmi 9 version yet to grace India and according to a brand-new suggestion from Ishan Agarwal, we’ll see it as the Redmi 9i.

Redmi 9A

Yes, that’s Xiaomi’s significantly complicated calling plan in play however it makes good sense offered the previous rebadged Redmi 9 designs. There’s still no specific word on the launch date and prices of the gadget however according to the Redmi 9i may come with a somewhat greater cost than the Redmi 9A’s RM 359 (INR 6,360).

The Redmi 9A brings a 6.53 HD+ screen, a 5,000 mAh battery and a single 13MP rear video camera. It’s powered by the Helio G25 chipset with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Via