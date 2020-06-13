Redmi 9A Specifications Tipped By Purported US FCC Listing

Redmi 9A has supposedly reached the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) with a model number M2006C3LG. The new Redmi phone is likely to be a watered-down option of the Redmi 9 that was launched earlier this week. The purported information on the Redmi 9A which are said to have appeared on an FCC listing shows that the Redmi 9A would include a 4,900mAh battery and have 4G support. The Redmi 9A would debut as an upgrade of the Redmi 8A Dual that Xiaomi launched in India earlier in 2010.

The FCC listing implies that the new Redmi phone with the model number M2006C3LG runs MIUI 12 and contains dual-SIM support, reports technology blog MySmartPrice. The phone is considered to be the Redmi 9A. However, Xiaomi hasn’t revealed some of its plans to bring the said Redmi model.

As per the documents posted on your blog, the new Redmi phone would include a single-band, 2.4G Wi-Fi connectivity. There will also be references to suggest 4G LTE. In terms of dimensions, one of many images shared online implies that the phone would come with a height of 164.85mm and a width of 77.07mm. Further, it is 175mm diagonally, which implies an over 6.5-inch display. Another image posted by your blog shows a multi-rear camera setup at the rear of the device.

Gadgets 360 was not able to independently verify the important points provided by MySmartPrice. It is, therefore, safe to consider the report with a pinch of salt.

If we go by Xiaomi’s historical records, the Redmi 9A would come since the successor to the Redmi 8A and the upgrade to the Redmi 8A Dual. The latter premiered in February with a dual rear camera setup and a waterdrop-style display notch. It originally debuted in two variants — 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. However, just early in the day this week, Xiaomi launched another variant of the Redmi 8A Dual which has 3GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you are able to subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.