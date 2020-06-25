Redmi 9A May Just Have Received 3C Certification With 10W Charging

Redmi 9A, a watered-down version of the Redmi 9 and the successor to the Redmi 8A, might debut in the coming days. While Xiaomi is yet to supply an official confirmation, a listing on the database of the Compulsory Certification of China (3C) has surfaced on the web that suggests the development of the newest Redmi phone. The handset appears with a model number M2006C3LC, which is considered to be associated with among the Redmi 9A variants. The new development comes just days after another Redmi 9A variant was purportedly spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) site.

As per the listing available on the 3C website, the Redmi phone carrying the model number M2006C3LC has 10W charging support. This indicates that the new model would be an entry-level offering. Also, the listing has June 23 as the certification issue date, suggesting the telephone as a fresh model.

There aren’t any clear references of the Redmi 9A, though the given model number seems to have a relation with the Redmi phone that surfaced on the FCC site with a model number M2006C3LG. That phone was considered the Redmi 9A. Thus, it is likely that the new model could just be a variant of the upcoming Redmi phone.

The set of the Redmi 9A on the 3C site was reported by GizmoChina, plus it was seen by Gadgets 360 aswell. However, Gadgets 360 neglects to independently verify perhaps the model surfaced on the 3C site is the Redmi 9A or perhaps a new Redmi phone. It is, therefore, recommended to think about the development with a pinch of salt.

Redmi 9A specifications (rumoured)

As per the details leaked on the Web, the Redmi 9A would feature an over 6.5-inch display and come with a multi-rear camera setup. The phone also speculated to have a single-band, 2.4G Wi-Fi connectivity and 4G support. Further, some reports claimed that it would be powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, alongside 3GB of RAM. The Redmi model is also thought to have a 5,000mAh battery you need to include a fingerprint sensor at the back.

