Redmi 9A comes to India, Redmi Earphones tag along

A 3rd member of the Redmi 9 series has actually made its method to India – welcome to the Redmi 9A, the most inexpensive Redmi gadget on the regional market. It comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ screen, Helio G25 chipset and a single 13MP cam on its back. The 5,000 mAh battery from the 2 other Redmi 9 phones is here also together with 2/3GB RAM, 32GB storage and a 5MP selfie webcam.

Pricing begins at INR 6,799 for the base 2/32GB trim and increases to INR 7,499 for the 3/32GB variation. The Redmi 9A will be readily available in black, blue and green colors with main sales tipping off on September 4 at 12-noon IST.

Alongside the Redmi 9A, we got theRedmi Earphones They include a wired, in-ear style and are Hi-Res audio licensed. The sound chamber housing is made from aluminum and the combined weight of the buds is simply 13 grams. They will go on sale on September 7 for INR 399 in black, red and blue colors.