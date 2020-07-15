Redmi 9A and 9C go global with slim price tags

Xiaomi held a big product launch keynote today where we saw the global debuts of its latest ecosystem products. Alongside the new Mi Electric Scooters, curved gaming monitor, Mi TV stick and other smart accessories we got the global pricing for the Redmi 9A and 9C smartphones. Both of these were previously announced in Malaysia last month.

The 9A is the most affordable entry in the Redmi 9 series with a €99 starting price. It features a 6.53-inch LCD with HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch for the 5MP selfie cam. The back houses the single 13MP shooter and LED flash combo.

Under the hood, we have the Helio G25 chipset paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. The battery comes in at 5,000 mAh and charges over micro USB. The phone boots Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. The Redmi 9A comes in gray, green and blue colors. Availability was not detailed.

The 9C will go for €119 for the base 2/32GB variant and €139 for the 3/64GB trim. It boasts the same 6.53” display as the 9A complete with the 5MP selfie shooter. Around the back, we find two 2MP auxiliary cameras for macro shots and depth data. The phone runs on the Helio G35 chipset and can be had with 2 or 3GB RAM and 32/64GB storage.

Another shared characteristic with the other two Redmi 9 phones is the 5,000 mAh battery and micro USB charging port. The software side is covered by MIUI 12 on top of Android 10 and color options are gray, orange and blue. Like the Redmi 9A, we did not get any availability details about the 9C.