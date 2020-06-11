Redmi 9 vs Redmi 8: Price, Specifications Compared

Redmi 9 made its debut on Thursday as a successor to Redmi 8, introduced in 2019. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and packs a 5,020mAh battery. The phone also has quad rear cameras instead of dual rear cameras on Redmi 8. Redmi 9 and Redmi 8, both carry an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. So, in case you’re wondering how a two phones by the Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi compare against one another, at least in some recoverable format, here’s a comparison.

Redmi 9 vs Redmi 8: Price compared

The Redmi 9 price has been set at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 12,800) for the 3GB + 32GB storage option while its 4GB + 64GB storage option costs EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 15,300). The smartphone has been introduced in Spain and its India availability is yet to be disclosed by the organization. The newly launched Redmi 9 is available in Carbon Gray, Ocean Green, and Sunset Purple colour options.

On the other hand, the 4GB + 64GB storage variant of Redmi 8 can be obtained to purchase in India for Rs. 9,499. The phone exists in Emerald Green, Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options.

Redmi 9 vs Redmi 8: Specifications compared

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9 runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) display. The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, along with up to 4GB of RAM. Whereas the Redmi 8 runs MIUI 11 centered on Android 9 Pie, and sports a 6.22-inch HD+ (720×1,520 pixels) display. Under the hood, there is the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with as much as 4GB of RAM. Both the phones come with as much as 64GB inbuilt storage that’s expandable via microSD card.

The newly launched Redmi 9 includes a quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, a 5-megapixel tertiary camera, and finally a 2-megapixel camera. The Redmi 8 carries a 12-megapixel main camera along with a 2-megapixel on the rear. Redmi 9 and Redmi 8, both carry an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

Additionally, the Redmi 9 comes with a big 5,020mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging support. The Redmi 8 also packs a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Both the phones retail with a 10W charger. The connectivity options on the Redmi 9 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Direct, FM Radio, NFC, GPS, AGPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port. Its predecessor, Redmi 8 ships with similar connectivity options. Redmi 9 and Redmi 8 have a fingerprint sensor at the rear.

Lastly, the Redmi 9 measures 163.32×77.01×9.01mm and weighs 198 grams. Redmi 8 is smaller and lighter than its successor. It measures 156.3×75.4×9.4mm and weighs 188 grams.

