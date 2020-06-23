Redmi 9 Variant to Launch in China June 24, May Come in Different Configurations and Colours

Redmi 9 is confirmed by the business for a launch in China on Wednesday, June 24. Xiaomi’s sub-brand has announced the debut of the China model via its social account on Weibo. The Redmi 9 global variant had been introduced in Spain earlier this month, and now it’s all set to launch in China. As per a recently available leak, the Redmi 9 China variant is going to see new configurations and different colour options compared to the global model. Apart from these differences, there is no clarity on other changes in the Redmi 9 China model.

The company took to Weibo to announce that the Redmi 9 will launch in China on June 24. The post confirms that the launch will start at 10am local time (7.30am IST). Apart from this, it hints that the Redmi 9 may have an upgrade from the ‘dual camera setup’ seen on most phones in the segment today. We know that the Redmi 9 global model comes with a quad camera setup at the trunk.

Separately, the Chinese variant is tipped to have different RAM + storage configurations and colour options than the globally launched model. 91Mobiles reports that the Redmi 9 China model will come in three configurations – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. To recall, the global variant only comes in 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage options.

Furthermore, the report also says that the Redmi 9 China variant will be offered in Carbon Black, Neon Blue, Pink, and Dark Green colours options. In contrast, the global model comes in Carbon Gray, Sunset Purple, and Ocean Green colour options.

There are no details on perhaps the China model will have any differences from the world wide model, but clarity ought to be achieved throughout the launch event on Thursday.

Redmi 9 global variant specifications

The Redmi 9 includes a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) display with a waterdrop-style notch. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor. There is option to expand it further using the dedicated microSD card slot.

The quad camera setup at the rear of the Redmi 9 has a 13-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the phone is listed to offer an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The Redmi 9 supports AI Face Unlock, alongside a rear fingerprint sensor. Additionally, the phone has a large 5,020mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging support. The company ships a 10W charger in the box.. Lastly, the connectivity options are listed to include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi Direct, FM Radio, NFC, GPS, AGPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and infrared sensor.