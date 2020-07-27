Redmi 9 teased to be launched in India on August 4

Redmi has teased the launch of its next smart device inIndia It is anticipated to launch the Redmi 9 in the nation on Amazon.in The teaser programs Prime and the reflection inside the phone reveals 9, which plainly validates the Redmi 9 series. However, which phone will be launched is not validated. To recall, there are 3 Redmi 9 series mobile phones consisting of Redmi 9, 9A and 9C.
The Redmi 9 includes a 6.53- inch Full HD+ LCD water-drop display screen. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. It sports a quad rear video camera setup of 13 MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP and an 8MP selfie shooter. The handset loads a 5,020 mAh battery with assistance for 18 W quick charging, however it features a 10 W battery charger in package.
Redmi 9 specs
|Display
| 6.53- inch IPS LCD
2340 x 1080 pixels
394 PPI pixel density
195: 9 element ratio
1500:1 contrast ratio
8983% Screen-to- body ratio
400 nit brightness
Gorilla Glass 3
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G80
|RAM
|4GB/ 6GB
|Storage
|64 GB/ 128 GB
|Rear Cameras
|13 MP (f/2.2) main
8MP (f/2.2) wide-angle
5MP (f/2.4) macro
2MP (f/2.4) depth sensing unit
|Front Camera
|8MP (f/2.0)
|Battery
| 5,020 mAh
18 W quick charging
|Dimensions
|16332 ×7701 ×91 mm
|Weight
|198 grams