Redmi 9 Specifications Tipped by US FCC Site Listing Ahead of Launch

Redmi 9 launch has to this point been a thriller. Xiaomi appears to have acquired a certification from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for a smartphone with a mannequin quantity M2004J19G that’s to this point believed to be the Redmi 9. The certification, which has been listed on-line, suggests some of the Redmi 9 specs. It additionally exhibits that the brand new Redmi cellphone runs MIUI 11, hinting at Android 10 help out-of-the-box. The new improvement comes simply days after Xiaomi’s RF publicity webpage steered the existence of the Redmi 9.

As per the documents out there on the FCC website, the Redmi cellphone carrying the mannequin quantity M2004J19G has acquired the certification on May 1. This means that the brand new cellphone would debut quickly.

Redmi 9 specs (anticipated)

In addition to the certification date, the FCC itemizing exhibits the important thing specs of the Redmi cellphone with the mannequin quantity M2004J19G that has to this point been within the information because the Redmi 9, as initially reported by know-how weblog Nashville Chatter. The itemizing exhibits that the brand new mannequin would are available in a diagonal dimension of 174mm that’s over 6.Eight inches. This means that there can be a bigger show over the 6.22-inch HD+ panel out there on the Redmi 8.

Redmi 9 construction steered within the certification paperwork

Photo Credit: FCC

Apart from the show, itemizing on the FCC website exhibits that the cellphone runs MIUI 11 and has dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G LTE on the connectivity entrance. There can be a battery pack with a rated capability of 4,920mAh. This hints at round a 5,000mAh typical capability battery.

Some latest rumours claimed that the Redmi 9 might include a quad rear digicam setup and have an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. A purported picture additionally steered its design that appeared much like that of the Redmi Ok30.

No phrase on launch to this point

Xiaomi hasn’t offered any particulars concerning the Redmi 9. Nevertheless, the smartphone with the mannequin quantity M2004J19G already surfaced on certification websites together with China’s 3C and Russia’s Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). The RF publicity web page on the Xiaomi website additionally steered the existence of the Redmi 9, although it did not affirm any launch particulars.

Is Mi 10 an costly OnePlus Eight or a funds funds S20 Ultra? We mentioned this on Orbital, our weekly know-how podcast, which you’ll subscribe to through Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button under.