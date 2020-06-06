Redmi 9 Specifications, Price Appear on E-Retailer Website Ahead of Launch

Redmi 9 has been listed by e-retailer Lazada in Philippines forward of its rumoured official launch. The itemizing suggestions just about all the things that it’s worthwhile to know in regards to the telephone, together with full specs, worth, and color choices. As per the itemizing, Xiaomi Redmi 9 will include a quad digital camera setup on the again, waterdrop-style notch, and rear fingerprint sensor. Additionally, the Redmi 9 is listed to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and there’s a massive 5,020mAh battery holding the lights on.

Redmi 9 worth, sale particulars

The Redmi 9 is listed on Lazada in two configurations – the 3GB + 32GB at PHP 6,990 (roughly Rs. 10,500) and 4GB + 64GB at PHP 7,490 (roughly Rs. 11,300). The telephone is already on sale on the Lazada web site in three color choices – Grey, Purple, and Green. The 64GB variant in Purple is surprisingly priced at PHP 9999 (roughly Rs. 15,100).

Notably, Xiaomi is but to formally announce the telephone, so take these costs with a pinch of salt.

Redmi 9 specs

As talked about, Lazada has tipped full specs of the Redmi 9. According to the itemizing, the dual-SIM Redmi 9 contains a 6.53-inch full-HD+ show with waterdrop-style notch. It is claimed to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor, paired with as much as 4GB of RAM. Internal storage is listed to be 64GB. The telephone can also be said to return with a devoted microSD card slot for additional enlargement of storage.

Redmi 9 is listed to be powered by the Helio G80 SoC

Photo Credit: Lazada

The Redmi 9 is tipped to have a quad digital camera setup on the again with a 13-megapixel fundamental digital camera with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide digital camera with f/2.2 aperture and 118 diploma area of view. There can also be a 5-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.four aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.four aperture. Up entrance, the telephone is listed to supply an 8-megapixel selfie digital camera.

Additionally, the telephone will reportedly include 5,020mAh battery with 18W quick charging help. It is touted to supply 34 hours of calling, 19 hours of video playback, and 171 hours of music playback. The telephone is tipped to return with AI Face Unlock, alongside a rear fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the connectivity choices are listed to incorporate 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and infrared sensor.