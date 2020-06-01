Redmi 9 Series Key Specifications Leaked, Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C Tipped

Redmi 9 collection specs have been leaked on-line. The Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, and Redmi 9C are stated to be the upcoming smartphones from Xiaomi that can observe the Redmi Eight collection from final 12 months. The telephones have managed to keep away from main leaks until now, however a tipster claims to have an in depth checklist of specs for all three telephones. Specifications of those three telephones have been posted by the tipster on Twitter. Additionally, the tweet states that these telephones will quickly launch in India, in addition to globally.

Redmi 9 specs (anticipated)

As per the tweet by tipster Sudhanshu, the dual-SIM (nano) Redmi 9 is claimed to function a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) IPS show. It is predicted to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and the Mali-G52 GPU, accompanied by 4GB of RAM. The Redmi 9 is predicted to return with 4 cameras on the again together with a 13-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the entrance, the telephone is claimed to return with a single 5-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

It could have a 64GB storage mannequin that’s expandable through microSD card (as much as 512GB). The Redmi 9 could have a 5,000mAh battery and for connectivity, it’s anticipated to function a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and an infrared (IR) blaster. The sensors embrace accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient gentle sensor, and proximity sensor. There can also be a fingerprint scanner on the telephone.

Redmi 9C specs (anticipated)

The rumoured dual-SIM (nano) Redmi 9C is claimed to function a 6.53-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) IPS show. Powering the telephone can be a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC coupled with the Mali-G31 GPU and 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It is predicted to return with twin rear cameras together with a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. There can also be a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The battery, storage, sensor, and ports are the identical because the Redmi 9.

Redmi 9A specs (anticipated)

The rumoured Redmi 9A is claimed to return with the identical specs because the Redmi 9C with the one distinction being within the digital camera setup and storage. The put up by the tipster reveals a single 13-megapixel digital camera on the again of the Redmi 9A as an alternative of the twin digital camera setup as on the Redmi 9C. There is a 32GB storage variant for the Redmi 9A with 3GB of RAM.

As of now, the corporate has not shared any particulars concerning the Redmi 9 collection, however the Redmi 9 specifically has been noticed on Bluetooth SIG certification web site and US FCC itemizing. The FCC itemizing hinted that the telephone runs MIUI 11 and has dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G LTE for connectivity. It additionally recommended a 5,000mAh battery for the Redmi 9.