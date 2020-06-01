Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C specs leak

The Redmi Note 9 lineup is already on sale throughout the globe, however the non-Note lineup is but to be launched. According to 1 leakster on Twitter, the Redmi 9 household will embrace 4 units with three names.

They will all have the identical 6.53 LCD with a 5MP selfie digital camera on the entrance, in addition to a 5,000 mAh battery, suggesting they may share an analogous footprint.







Specs of Redmi 9 lineup

The Redmi 9A is the most affordable system, simply how the Redmi 8A was probably the most reasonably priced Redmi 8-branded smartphone. It could have a single 13MP digital camera on the again, 5MP selfie shooter, and three/32GB reminiscence. On the within we’re taking a look at a Helio G25 chipset, whereas the display screen could have HD+ decision.

The Redmi 9 will function Helio G70, 4 shooters (13MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP) and 4GB RAM, mixed with 64 gigs of storage. The worth is anticipated to be between 160 and 180.

The Redmi 9C is the place it will get fascinating – in line with Sudhanshu1414, there might be a variant with out NFC with three cameras (13MP + 5MP + 2MP) and one with NFC however with two shooters (13MP + 2MP). They share a Helio G35 chipset in addition to the identical price ticket (130-150) – Xiaomi might be going to launch a kind of on the worldwide scene, whereas the opposite is perhaps unique to China.

Other specs that each one units will share are a USB-C port, which is a breath of contemporary air for these reasonably priced telephones, 3.5 mm audio jack, IR port, and a fingerprint scanner that is perhaps on the facet, however may additionally make its method on the again panel.

