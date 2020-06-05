Redmi 9 Price, Colour Options, Design Tipped Ahead of Launch

Redmi 9 has leaked as soon as once more, and this time pricing info and attainable storage configurations have surfaced on-line. The Redmi 9 color choices have additionally been tipped, together with a retail field picture that reveals us the design of the telephone as properly. The Redmi 9 is anticipated to sport a waterdrop-style notch and a quad digicam setup on the again. The rear fingerprint sensor is anticipated to take a seat proper beneath the digicam sensors. A current leak means that the Redmi 9 will likely be powered by the Helio G80 processor and will probably be outfitted with a big 5,000mAh battery.

Redmi 9 worth, color choices (anticipated)

GizmoChina has received hold of a bunch of details about the Redmi 9 forward of its possible launch. The publication means that the Redmi 9 will launch in two choices – 3GB + 32GB mannequin and 4GB + 64GB mannequin. The 3GB + 32GB storage possibility is tipped to be priced at $139 (roughly Rs. 10,500) whereas the 4GB + 64GB storage possibility is anticipated to be priced at $149 (roughly Rs. 11,200).

The telephone is reported to return in three color choices – Grey, Sunset Purple, and Green.

As for launch date, a current report urged the telephone can be unveiled on June 25, however GizmoChina appears to suppose it should occur earlier than that. Xiaomi has launched no info concerning the Redmi 9 sequence launch. However, given the growing tempo of leaks, the Redmi 9 ought to launch quickly.

Redmi 9 design(anticipated)

The publication has additionally shared an alleged Redmi 9 retail field picture and it reveals the telephone having a waterdrop-style notch up entrance. The again is equivalent to the current photograph leak, and the Redmi 9 has three picture sensors positioned in a single line on the again, and a fourth digicam sensor sits on the facet with the flash. The fingerprint sensor sits proper beneath the three digicam sensors within the prime centre of the rear panel. The telephone is seen sporting matte again panel end.

Redmi 9 specs (anticipated)

Past leaks counsel that the Redmi 9 could characteristic a 6.5-inch full-HD LCD show and MediaTek G80 SoC. The quad cameras are tipped to incorporate a 13-megapixel major digicam, an 8-megapixel secondary digicam, a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor, and a 2-megapixel fourth digicam. Up entrance, the telephone is reported to return with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The Redmi 9 is prone to pack 5,000mAh battery with 18W quick charging help.

